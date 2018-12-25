© Facebook S7 Space



A privately-run Russian firm, S7 Space, has called on state corporations, commercial firms and start-ups to begin a project aimed at creating an orbital spaceport for future interplanetary transportation."We are launching work to implement the 'Orbital Cosmodrome' project. To do this we are proposing to apply the entire experience gained by the domestic space program in long-term manned missions," S7 Space announced on Tuesday via its Facebook account.The new orbital spaceport is set to become a crucial element for an interplanetary space transportation system, according to the company. The Orbital Cosmodrome will reportedly be necessary for deep space exploration.S7 Space said.Video footage, posted by the corporation, shows the concept of the ambitious space program. According to the promo, carrier rockets will be launched under the Sea Launch project, and cargo will be delivered to the new spaceport to be forwarded to Mars.S7 is involved in space rocket launches. It operates the floating rocket launching system 'Sea Launch', which uses a mobile maritime launch platform for equatorial launches of commercial payloads. The Russian company purchased the platform in September 2016.