Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.

wrote President Donald Trump as he ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Syria, stunning the U.S. foreign policy establishment.Trump overruled his secretaries of state and defense, and jolted this city and capitals across NATO Europe and the Middle East. Yet Trump is doing exactly what he promised to do in his campaign.And what his decision seems to say is this:As for the terrorists of ISIS, says Trump, they are defeated.Yet despite the heavy casualties and lost battles ISIS has suffered, along with the collapse of the caliphate and expulsion from its Syrian capital Raqqa and Iraqi capital Mosul and from almost all territories it controlled in both countries,The U.S. pullout from Syria is being called a victory for Vladimir Putin. "Russia, Iran, Assad...are ecstatic!" wailed Senator Lindsey Graham.Graham was echoed by Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse who called the withdrawal a "retreat" and charged that Trump's generals "believe the high-fiving winners today are Iran, ISIS and Hezbollah."And as such,both of which are viewed by ISIS as Shiite heretics."Russia, Iran, Syria...are not happy about the US leaving," Trump tweeted, "despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us."If Putin, victorious in the Syrian civil war, wishes to fight al-Qaeda and ISIS, the last major enemies of Assad in Syria, why not let him?Any dream they had of greater autonomy inside Syria, or an independent state, is not going to be realized. But then, that was never really in the cards.Forced to choose between Turkey, with 80 million people and the second-largest army in NATO, which sits astride the Dardanelles and Bosphorus entrance to the Black Sea, and the stateless Kurds with their Syrian Democratic Forces, or YPG, Trump chose Recep Tayyip Erdogan.And Erdogan regards the YPG as kinfolk and comrades of the Kurdish terrorist PKK in Turkey. A week ago, he threatened to attack the Kurds in northern Syria, though U.S. troops are embedded alongside them.and probably forego the Russian S-400.Trump also told Erdogan that wewhom the Turkish president says instigated the 2016 coup attempt that was to end with his assassination.who said U.S. troops would remain in Syria until all Iranian forces and Iran-backed militias have been expelled,And if the Israelis were relying on U.S. forces in Syria toheaded to Hezbollah in Lebanon through Damascus, thenThe war party project, to bring aboutthrough either crippling sanctions leading to insurrection or a U.S.-Iranian clash in the Gulf,However, given the strength of the opposition to a U.S. withdrawal-Israel, Saudi Arabia, the GOP foreign policy establishment in Congress and the think tanks, liberal interventionists in the Beltway press, Trump's own national security team of advisors -From FDR's abandonment of 100 million East Europeans to Stalin at Yalta in 1945 to the abandonment of our Nationalist Chinese allies to Mao in 1949 and of our South Vietnamese allies in 1975, America has often been forced into retreats leading to the deaths of allies. Senator Sasse says Trump is risking the same outcome: "A lot of American allies will be slaughtered if this retreat is implemented."Trump's decision to pull out of Syria at leastIt is the kind of debate we have not had in the 15 years since we were first deceived into invading Iraq.