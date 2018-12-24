Four women and a child died when a landslide flattened their houses after heavy rain in Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said on Saturday."Five dead bodies have been found in Kadutu commune after a landslip following torrential rain" overnight, local civil representative Hypocrate Marume told AFP.He said the victims were four women and a small boy - a tally confirmed by mayor Munyole Kashama - adding searches for further bodies were under way.Kashama said at least four people had been injured.A landslide last year killed 40 people in a fishing village in the northeastern region of Ituri.Source: AFP