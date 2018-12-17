The wings of pterosaurs were made of skin, muscles and fibre, so they had no need of flight feathers. The feathers they had are small and tufty.
"They are almost certainly just for insulation," says Mike Benton at the University of Bristol, UK, a member of the team that discovered one of the fossils about two years ago. The second specimen was found several years ago but its importance is only now being appreciated.
Fossils found as long ago as the 1840s revealed that pterosaurs had fur on their head and bodies. Palaeontologists came up with the term "pycnofibres" to describe it, to distinguish it from the hair of mammals and the feathers of birds.
In the recently discovered fossils, these pycnofibres are exceptionally well preserved. Much of the head, body and limbs of these pterosaurs were covered by hair-like filaments, just we have long thought was the case.
But the team also found three distinct types of branched filaments. "If your dermal fluff branches, that's a feather," says Benton.
"If all I had was a photo of the fluffy stuff on these fossils, and I didn't know they were attached to a pterosaur, I would probably think they were the feathers of a feathered raptor dinosaur," says palaeontologist Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh in the UK, who wasn't involved in the study. "I think it's now case closed, pterosaurs had feathers."
There are two possibilities. Either very similar looking feathers evolved independently on at least four occasions: in pterosaurs, in theropod dinosaurs such as velociraptors (which gave rise to birds) and in two groups of plant-eating ornithischian dinosaurs represented by Psittacosaurus and Kulindadromeus. Or they evolved in the common ancestor of all these groups.
The second explanation is the simplest. "That would take the origin back from about 170 million years ago to around 250 million years," says Benton.
The counterargument is that many giant dinosaurs had armour rather than feathers. But Benton points out that many mammals, from whales to elephants, have lost most of their hair. So maybe the ancestors of these dinosaurs had feathers and lost them.
"The most logical conclusion is that feathers go all the way back, beyond even dinosaurs, to a more distant ancestor," agrees Brusatte. "The next step out on the family tree is crocodiles, so maybe, just maybe, a palaeontologist will one day find a fossil croc with feathers."
Microscopic studies of the pterosaur feathers revealed pigment-containing structures called melanosomes, whose shape suggests both fossil pterosaurs were a gingery brown colour in life. They were small animals that probably flitted from tree to tree in forests, and fed on insects. They lived around 160 million years ago, alongside early birds and feathered dinosaurs.
