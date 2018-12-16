The Mueller Special Counsel Office's case against General Michael Flynn took a bizarre turn Friday when the FBI failed to provide Judge Emmet G. Sullivan with the original form 302 account of its interview with Flynn in the early days of the Trump administration. General Flynn's guilty plea was based on yielding to the FBI's contention that he lied to them about his (perfectly legal) conversation with Russia's Ambassador Kislyak, concealing their discussion of sanctions. At the point of his guilty plea, General Flynn had been bankrupted by legal fees, and his son was threatened with criminal prosecution.
But in defiance of Judge Sullivan's order, the FBI did not turn over that Form 302 and instead offered a Form 302 of its interview with Peter Strzok, six months later, referencing the original interview with Flynn that was conducted by Strzok and FBI agent Joe Pientka.
Sean Davis of The Federalist has provided a Twitter thread that covers the key points and includes excerpts from the documents:
TechnoFog added two important observations:
This raises many questions. What happened to the Form 302 of the Flynn interview? Does the FBI have it and is willfully defying Judge Sullivan? Or was the document "lost" or destroyed? If so, why?
Retired FBI agent Mark Wauck tells me that Form 302s are not considered evidence, but are work documents that, in theory, are the property of the American people. They should not be destroyed. Even more critically, contemporaneous notes of the interview, which would appear to have been produced by Agent Pietka, are considered evidence. My observation is that the destruction of evidence in a criminal probe would be obstruction of justice, if that is what happened. Wauck comments in an email:
Those notes are evidence. If destroyed, that's a very big deal. If withheld from the judge who demands them, also a big deal.General Flynn's sentencing by Judge Sullivan is to take place Tuesday. I have my fingers crossed that Judge Sullivan will throw out the guilty plea and the case and demand from the FBI an account of the fate of the missing Form 302.
My fondest hope is that a special counsel will be appointed the investigate misbehavior of the Mueller team and the FBI. Obviously, such an appointment would be attacked as an effort to hobble Mueller. But if a federal judge demanded accountability, that would aid considerably in justifying a new special counsel.
Update: One further thought occurred to me. Since the FBI has flouted Judge Sullivan, he may want to rely on the U.S. Marshals Service, which serves the federal courts, to interrogate FBI officials and members of Team Mueller. He could possibly charge the Marshals to obtain the documents from the FBI, though I confess to utter ignorance of the relevant law and regulations.
Comment: The Flynn "investigation" stinks to high heaven. He was the first casualty in the Deep State's war on Trump.