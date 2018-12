© EOS



Documents reveal scale of Australia's weapons sales

© ABC News: Kyle Taylor



© Reuters: Naif Rahma



The report also called on the international community to halt weapons sales to the coalition.

© ABC News



Eyes on Canberra-backed weapons deal

Australian Government bankrolls EOS

'Rigorous' assessment of defence export deals

Australia's recent involvement in the UAE

Full statement from EOS to the ABC 10/12/18

EOS does not manufacture weapons. We produce technology to allow existing weapons to be applied more accurately and effectively. EOS products are high-end systems designed to allow our forces to engage numerically superior enemy forces by using EOS technology to fight under high manoeuver with precision engagement. EOS companies in the USA and Australia are involved in production, so all military sales require an export license from both USA and AUS, making EOS products amongst the most highly-regulated products in the defence market. EOS relies on extremely strong export license and anti-corruption processes operating in both the USA and Australia. Those processes, formulated and updated over decades by democratic governments in like-minded states, align EOS policy with national security and national values. Less than 10% of all countries today could qualify for access to EOS defence products. Our customer list is even shorter than this. EOS only sells to countries which are: a. In a formal alliance with Australia or the US; or b. Are fighting, or have fought, alongside Australian or US forces. Exceptions can be made by the two licensing countries on a case-by-case basis. No exceptions have been granted in recent years. The international sale restrictions listed above apply to the sale referenced in the EOS announcement in January 2018. Over 90% of EOS defence activity in Australia is for export of items that are used by the ADF. Foreign sales significantly reduce the cost of development, acquisition and support for Australia for defence technology. This is the principal reason why Australian industry participates in international sales. EOS does not identify customers without their approval and even our ability to comment where we are not engaged can be limited by a desire to not help strategic competitors of Australia or the USA collect intelligence on allied deployments. Occasionally a customer will seek publicity on a contract with EOS, where the acquisition may have a deterrent effect and reduce the possibility of conflict. EOS equipment has no role in Yemen. EOS has not delivered any defence equipment to UAE, and no equipment produced by EOS has been deployed to Yemen by any other recipient of EOS defence items. EOS is not presently the recipient of export licenses which would allow EOS to export Defence equipment to UAE. However EOS has no reason to believe that UAE would not presently qualify as a recipient for export licenses from any country, including the US and Australia.

The Australian Government has approved the export of dozens of shipments of military items to Middle Eastern countries embroiled in the bloody Yemen war, a conflict dogged by accusations of war crimes and indiscriminate civilian killings.Internal Defence Department documents obtained under Freedom of Information (FOI) and from parliamentary hearings reveal since the beginning of 2016, Canberra has granted at least 37 export permits for military-related items to the United Arab Emirates, and 20 to Saudi Arabia.They are the two countries leading a coalition fighting a war against Houthi rebels in the Middle East's poorest nation, Yemen.The four-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and an air-and-sea embargo has led to more than 85,000 Yemeni children under five dying from hunger, according to one children's agency Australia's burgeoning exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia may be connected to a plan announced by then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in January to drastically increase defence sales over the next decade The Government has tried to keep details of the exports secret, but New South Wales lawyer and human rights activist Kellie Tranter has spent a year trying to shed light on the sales.It was Ms Tranter's work that uncovered the scale of the export certificates to the UAE and Saudi.Export permits are needed before companies or the Government can ship military or dual-use items overseas, though sometimes a company receives an export permit and does not ultimately export the item.The heavily redacted FOI documents do not show which Australian companies are receiving the permits, who their international customers are, or even what items they are planning to export."Not even members of the Opposition who have been trying to extract this information from the Government are permitted to know," Ms Tranter said.Former Australian MP Melissa Parke is one of the authors of the report. She said governments that are members of the UN should be careful when considering the issue of military exports."Member states assisting parties to the conflict will want to ensure that they are not aiding and abetting war crimes," Ms Parke said."And that they are not violating obligations they may have under treaties such as the arms trade treaty."Australia is signatory to the international Arms Trade Treaty , which entered into force on December 24, 2014.Questions are being asked about an Australian defence company's recent export deal to supply high-powered weapons systems , which according to sources may be bound for the UAE.Electro Optic Systems, better known as EOS, is an Australian defence and space technology company with ambitions to become the world leader in next-generation remote weapons systems.The systems are a collection of sensors, cameras and lasers set around a small cannon or heavy machine gun. They are built onto a swivelling mount that can be affixed to the roof of a military truck or the deck of a naval vessel.EOS can't 'confirm or deny' weapons systems customersEOS's system, known as RWS, is already being used by the Australian military.In January, the firm announced it had struck a deal to export its latest version, the R400S-Mk2, to an overseas customer.When asked about the deal, EOS said in a statement it could not "confirm or deny" that the UAE was either the overseas customer or the end-user.EOS declined an interview with the ABC but said in a series of statements its weapons system was "amongst the most highly regulated products in the defence market".The firm declared it did not "presently" hold Australian Government export licenses that would allow them to export military equipment to the UAE.The full statement provided to the ABC by EOS is available below.Australian defence economics analyst Marcus Hellyer told the ABC a $410 million deal was "extremely large by Australian standards".Mr Hellyer said the value of the EOS deal represented more than a quarter of all exports licensed by Defence in the last financial year.The Australian Government has also helped support the deal, touted as a "major expansion of defence industry capability" by EOS, which has a market capitalisation of $200 million.The company's own financial records show the Government's export credit agency, EFIC (Export Finance and Insurance Corporation), provided it more than $33 million this year in performance bonds connected to the RWS.By comparison, this year Australia has contributed $23 million in humanitarian assistance to Yemen.It also appears Defence Minister Christopher Pyne played an important role in securing the deal while he was defence industry minister, according to a January statement released by EOS announcing the $410 million deal."Christopher Pyne MP has visited foreign capitals with me to provide assurance of Australia as a reliable defence partner and supplier to its allies," the statement said."This effort and support is acknowledged."Mr Pyne said in a statement Australia weighed all military export applications on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with export control provisions."These provisions reflect our international obligations, including the Arms Trade Treaty, and include an assessment against the legislative criteria of international obligations, human rights, national security, regional security and foreign policy," the Minister said."This assessment includes consideration of whether there is an overriding risk that the exported items could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law or human rights law."The statement said the department did not release details of individual export applications or permits due to commercial-in-confidence considerations.It said the Australian Government continued to make representations on the importance of unhindered humanitarian access to Yemen.October 2016Christopher Pyne travels to UAE. Meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Defence Minister Mohammed Al Bowardi.December 17-18, 2016Christopher Pyne travels to Saudi Arabia. Meets with Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah in Riyadh (head of the National Guard).February 18-19, 2017Christopher Pyne travels to UAE. Meets with UAE Armed Forces chief of staff in Abu Dhabi and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of UAE, Mohammed Al Bowardi.April 2017Then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull visits UAE for call with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.October 29, 2017January 29, 2018January 30, 2018Then-minister for defence industry Christopher Pyne opens Electro Optic Systems' (EOS) new production facility in Canberra andMay 9, 2018Christopher Pyne meets with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Canberra.September 26-27, 2018Christopher Pyne travels to the UAE and Afghanistan.