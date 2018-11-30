"I commend the Senate for advancing a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. It's insane that Congress has gone this long without taking formal action to curb U.S. involvement in atrocities committed in Yemen. Thank you to the 63 senators, who today took a step towards saying 'enough is enough,'"

On Wednesday, senators delivered a historic blow to the country's relationship with ally Saudi Arabia, a country whose leadership has committed notable human rights violations,a fact that illustrates how the kingdom uses its vast wealth to influence U.S. foreign policy.received financial contributions from lobbying firms that worked for Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the Center for International Policy released last month.The report names Blunt as one of the top 10 recipients of campaign contributions from firmsalong with Democratic lawmakers like Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Robert Menendez of New Jersey. Blunt's campaign allegedly received $19,250 in campaign contributions from Saudi-linked firms last year.Senators Boozman and Crapo received $1,000 contributions from Squire Patton Boggs PAC, which was working for Saudi Arabia at the time, according to the report. And Boozman, Crapo, Burr and Scott all allegedly received donations of around $2,000 on days when they were contacted by Saudi lobbyists.None of the senators immediately responded to requests for comment.Saudi Arabia spent around $27 million on lobbying in 2017, according to some estimates. Department of Justice filings show that the Saudi government has spent almost $7 million on foreign agents in 2018.The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey has put unprecedented pressure on the traditionally friendly relationship between the two countries and helped bolster efforts to stop the Saudi-led war, which has led to a cholera outbreak in Yemen and one of the largest famines in decades. Some lobbying firms, such as the Glover Park Group and BRG Group, have dropped their Saudi clients in the wake of the backlash over Khashoggi's killing.Ted Lieu, Democratic Congressman from California said in a statement:a staunch ally of Saudi Arabia who has touted the country's lucrative purchase of arms from the U.S. and whose personal financial connections to the nation are under scrutiny,On Wednesday,The crown prince will soon arrived in Argentina for the G20 summit, where he will likely be greeted by protests.But human rights advocates applauded the prosecutor's decision to move forward with the request.