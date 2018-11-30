© Reuters



Long overdue?

Pushing MBS out?

A Senate resolution that would end US support for the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen may be using humanitarian concerns as a pretext to dethrone Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, analysts say.The legislation's early successes have beenbut some have questioned the timing of the proposal - and whether it will have any long-term effect on Washington's deep-rooted ties to the Kingdom.The horrific war in Yemen has been raging for three years, so why is it only now that lawmakers are sharing heartbreaking photographs of starving Yemeni children on the Senate floor?Backed by US military hardware and logistics,Medea Benjamin, cofounder of the anti-war group Code Pink, told RT.Initially unmoved by the suffering of millions of Yemeni children, it appears that it was the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi - "someone who was known to people in the elite circles in Washington, DC" - that sparked the Senate's indignation, Benjamin said. She added thatmuch to the delight of the "strong pro-war lobby."However, Khashoggi's brutal killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has developed into a "major scandal" that endangers the US' "multi-billion dollar arms sales with Saudi Arabia," Colin Cavell, associate professor of political science at Bluefield State College, said."Saudi Arabia, Britain and America are actually working together [in Yemen], in terms of weapons," Reza Kazim, a researcher at Islamic Human Rights Commission, noted. As such, speculation that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (known colloquially as 'MBS') may have ordered Khashoggi's murder is fueling concern in Washington that the current Saudi leadership is bad for business.Cavell told RT.Some believe the Khashoggi scandal has created a need within the Kingdom to find a new leader whose image hasn't been tainted by allegations of cold-blooded murder and war crimes.and has "upset" the country's leadership, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy adviser in the Pentagon, told RT earlier in November. According to the analyst,"The wheels are already in motion to try and replace MBS with someone more compatible with the West."Whatever the resolution's potential ulterior motives, it's still far from clear if the legislation will ultimately be adopted."How long is this [issue] going to stay in the public mind?" Cavell asked. "Will Americans demand accountability, or will people forget about it in a month or so?"