© AFP / Fayez Nureldine

Here's this huge amount of money being spent on fueling these Saudi jets bombing Yemen. And it's bad enough they're doing it, but then they're not charging the Saudis - who have endless money.

Pentagon accounting errors have led to the US taxpayer footing the bill for years of refueling for Saudi jets bombing Yemen. The oversight makes the US' support for Riyadh's air campaign even more intolerable, an analyst told RT.While the US halted its refueling support in mid-November as a result of the growing outcry over Saudi human rights abuses, the Pentagon's glaring accounting screw-up is par for the course, investigative journalist David Lindorff told RT.Lindorff claimed that the Pentagon's bookkeeping is "frequently just being made up," adding that the so-called error was just another one of the department's "accounting gimmicks."