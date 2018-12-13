except

unless

The US Senate voted on Wednesday to start debate on a resolution that would end US involvement in the war in Yemen.of starting debate over the Yemen War Powers Resolution."This joint resolution: (1) the President requests and Congress authorizes a later date, or (2) a declaration of war or specific authorization for the use of the Armed Forces has been enacted, according to a summary on the Senate website," the text of the legislation says.Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the Houthi movement. The government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeted at the areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.