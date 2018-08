© Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters



The Pentagon plans to hire private contractors to train Saudi military pilots on US soil, documents show. Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the move disturbing amid outcry over US involvement in Saudi Arabia's air campaign in Yemen.The deadline to bid on the government contract is September 24, but it's not clear when the US-based training program is scheduled to begin.The training program would mark a new chapter in US logistical support for the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, raising the ire of human rights activists concerned over the rising death toll in a conflict which has left thousands of civilians dead including many children.US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Saudi Arabia earlier this week that support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is "not unconditional" and urged them to take greater care to avoid civilian casualties.Informed about the training program, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director for HRW's Middle East and North Africa Division, told journalist Ken Klippenstein,The United States is Saudi Arabia's largest weapons supplier, and the US military has provided intelligence and logistical support for the bombing campaign against Yemen. As consequence, Washington has tiptoed around a humanitarian crisis that has left more than 20 million Yemenis dependent on humanitarian aid and some 8 million on the verge of starvation - not to mention the more than 1 million suspected cases of cholera.