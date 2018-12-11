© Reuters Photo



The anti-government protests convulsing France will slow growth to close to a standstill in the final quarter, the central bank said on Monday, complicating President Emmanuel Macron's task of finding concessions to placate the "yellow vest" movement.The Bank of France on Monday forecast the euro zone's number two economy would eke out growth of only 0.2 percent in the quarter from the previous three months, down from 0.4 percent in a previous estimate.The slowdown is a "reality for our businessmen, entrepreneurs, it's the reality for those whose shops were vandalized, looted, in the most violent way," Le Maire told RTL. "And it's a reality too for our foreign investors."Police used tear gas, water cannon and horses to charge protesters hurling projectiles, torching cars and ransacking some shops, though they encountered less violence than the previous Saturday, when the capital encountered its worst violence since the 1968 student uprising.Upscale department store Printemps, which shut its flagship store in Paris on Saturday, typically one of the busiest days of the year ahead of Christmas, said it had suffered a 25 to 30 percent slump in sales since the unrest began.In a sign of the perceived heightened risk of holding French debt, French government bond yields rose on Monday, pushing the French/German 10-year bond spread to its widest since May, at around 46 basis points in early trade.On the Paris bourse, airport operator ADP fell 0.8, while retailers Casino and FNAC Darty also headed south. Hotels company Accor initially traded down 0.7 percent before paring losses.Macron addresses the nation on Monday evening."Our country is deeply divided, between those who see that globalization has benefited them and others who can't make ends meet, who say ... globalization is not an opportunity but a threat," Le Maire told RTL."It is the president's role to unify the country.""The big picture is that the budget deficit will worsen and political problems will make cuts to spending hard," said Rabobank rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.The government's latest estimates are for a budget deficit of 2.8 percent in 2019, just below the EU's 3 percent cap - a target Macron has cast as critical to meet to cement his reformist credentials.