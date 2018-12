© Reuters/Jason Reed



"When the US started accusing us of violating the agreement a few years ago, they did it without any proof. We had to pry information from them to understand what they were talking about in the first place," Lavrov said.



"Finally they named the particular rocket... and claimed that on a certain day it was tested at a certain range and exceeded the distance limit set in the treaty. Our data from that test say otherwise.



"The US reportedly shared their intelligence with other NATO allies during a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. If that is true, we have not received any such documents from the Americans."

The US may be preparing to torpedo the New START deal with Russia, which limits the number of nuclear weapons each country can have,Moscow says.The suspicion was voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in response to remarks by US Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, who said the New START treaty may be affected by the current quarrel, between the two countries, over another key agreement, the INF Treaty.New START was signed in 2010 by then-presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama.It replaced an earlier agreement signed by US and USSR and isin turn was agreed in late years of the Cold War andThe mass deployment of such missiles by NATO nations and the Warsaw Pact Organization on the continent was deemed too risky, since it made the possibility of a nuclear war by mistake too likely."I have seen the statement that if the INF no longer exists, then the New START will be put in question," Lavrov told journalists on Friday. It seems that the ground is being laid to eventually scrap this document too.The INF has had a bumpy road over the past decade as tension between the US and Russia escalated.the land-based version of the naval anti-missile system that uses launchers compatible with the iconic cruise missiles.There are also missiles used as targets to test ABM technologies in the US, which can be easily converted into nuclear delivery vehicles, Moscow says.While complaints are nothing new, the Trump administration has lately declared its intention to scrap the INF over Russia's perceived violations.Russia insists that the missile,does not violate the INF, falling within the permitted 500-kilometer range, and that the- fitting the current administration's overall policy to reject binding international agreements.