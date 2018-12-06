© GlobalLookPress/Jim West



The US will lead a new liberal world order, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared. Organizations and treaties not fitting this picture must be scrapped or reformed, so that non-compliers could not use them against America.on Tuesday.The senior member of the Donald Trump administration said- sorry, assume a leadership role - to ensure that countries like China didn't try to offer an alternative way.China, as well as Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and other nations on the US grudge list got their share of bashing in the speech, but"Bad actors" are of course not Saudi Arabia.The EU is good, butwhich doesn't know how good nationalism actually is.The Paris Agreement on climate change was bad for America, so it left. NAFTA was bad for America, so it forced a renegotiation. The nuclear deal with Iran didn't make Tehran complacent, so it had to go.But what organization was a good boy and doesn't deserve a piece of coal from Uncle Sam? SWIFT was. The banking communications organization caved in to Washington and cut off Iranians from its system, so it has a place in the bright new world of US leadership.Watch Murad Gazdiev's report about Pompeo's "new liberal order" to find out more.