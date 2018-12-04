© UNGRD



Antioquia

At least 3 people have died and several are still missing after heavy rain trigged a landslide in Quindío department, western Colombia.The landslide occurred at the educational institution San Rafael in Calarcá, Quindío, early on 01 December, 2018.Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said that search operations are ongoing. It is believed that 2 children are still missing in the landslide.UNGRD said that heavy rain has continued to fall in the region over the last few days and teams have attended numerous emergencies caused by landslides across Quindío. UNGRD said that as many as 50 landslides have been reported throughout the department, mainly in the municipalities of Génova, Buenavista, Córdoba, Pijao, Salento, Calarcá and Circasia.Meanwhile heavy rain since 26 November has affected several towns Antioquia department,Severe flooding has affected Belen de Bajira Municipality, close to the border with Chocó department, after local rivers overflowed.Flooding also affected over 200 families in Bello and Copacabana, just to the north of Medellín, where the Medellin river broke its banks.Further west, landslides in El Peñol, Guatape Municipality in Antioquia affected nearly 100 families.