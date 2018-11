© Reuters/Hannah McKay



As the migrant caravan continues to polarize America,More than 170 TV stations owned by a pro-Trump family have aired a "must-run" segment blasting the migrants as invaders.The latest installment of the periodic "must-run" commentary by Sinclair's chief political analyst and former aide of President Donald Trump, Boris Epshteyn, focused on the migrant caravan at the US-Mexico border. All of Sinclair's 173 local television stations were required to run the segment, according to reports. Speaking on the hot topic in a brief commentary, Epshteyn described the clashes between hundreds of migrants and US border guards earlier this week asHe went on to accuse "some on the left" of not supporting "our men and women in uniform" who guard the border.Sinclair's "must-run" policy made headlines in March, whenEpshteyn's own mandatory pontifications made a splash over the summer, when he defended the Trump administration's family separation policy at the border.The 7,000-strong migrant caravan has created a number of extreme and conflicting narratives.Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caught heat earlier this week afterOn the opposite side of the spectrum, Trump insisted thatHe also pushed back at outrage thatto disperse migrants who had tried to force their way across the border, calling the substance "very safe."And while liberal outlets have presented the caravan as largely composed of women and children fleeing instability in Central America, on-the-ground reporting by none other than MSNBC found otherwise.MSNBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz said during a live report from Tijuana, Mexico.The fate of the thousands of migrants stranded on the border remains unknown, but the extreme rhetoric invoking the Holocaust, child-kidnappers and invasions is almost certain to persist.