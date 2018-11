© Evgeny Feldman/CC BY-SA 3.0



About the Author:

Vladimir Golstein, a professor of Slavic studies at Brown University. He was born in Moscow and emigrated to the United States in 1979.

The mainstream American media has taken a nearsighted view of the Ukrainian crisis by following a script laid out by the State Department. Most reports have either ignored the truth or spun it in a way that paints only a partial picture.Regardless of claims by some commentators like Forbes contributor Greg Sattell While the differences between the Ukrainian west and the more Russian-facing rest of the country are widely acknowledged, what tends to be overlooked is thatOstensibly this is for the sake of "unifying the country," but in fact the objective has been to put down and humiliate Ukraine's Russian-speaking population. The radical nationalists of western Ukraine, for whom the rejection of Russia and its culture is an article of faith, intend to force the rest of the country to fit their narrow vision. Western and eastern Ukraine do not understand each other's preoccupations, just as Cubans in Miami and Cubans in Havana would not understand each other.Western Ukraine was joined to Russia only during Stalin's era. For centuries it was under the cultural, religious, and/or political control of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Poland.Western Ukraine is unified in its hostility toward Russians, whom they see as invaders and occupiers. During the last 20 years,A necessary correction, perhaps, but the one that has generated its own dangerous myths . Easterners are angry that pro-Bandera banners, posters and graffiti are popping up all over Ukraine and with the rewriting of history in general, where violent nationalists who fought alongside the Nazis are treated as heroes while Russians, who suffered under Stalin no less than the Ukrainians, are denigrated. Following the exile of President Victor Yanukovich and Russia's annexation of Crimea, Ukrainian nationalist rhetoric has become downright offensive and hysterical, ostracizing further the people in the east. The escalating violence will continue to radicalize both sides, so instead of finding a democratically acceptable solution they will resort to baseball bats and AK 47s.When telling the story , the Western press reported on the clashes between pro-Ukrainian soccer hooligans and pro-Russian protesters without any explanation as to why the results of these clashes were so one-sided.What happened in Odessa was something ominously familiar to Eastern Europe:And as in every pogrom, the victimizers blamed their defenseless victims for initiating it.It was a blatant act of violence and intimidation. The current leaders of Ukraine promised an investigation, but so far their only response has been to blame the passivity of security forces.Should we call civilians "separatists" or "terrorists" only because their rejection of radical nationalism has resulted in Occupy-type protests? Why not call them moderate Ukrainians? Incompetent at best and vicious at worst, the Ukrainian government is failing its own population by condoning the intimidation and thus radicalizing it further.The Ukrainian elections scheduled for May 25 would hardly solve the economic problems of Ukraine, since there is a glaring absence of good candidates. Current political contenders in the elections are eitherCorrupt as ousted president Viktor Yanukovich proved to be, he did win the role in the last election, with the country traumatized by Timoshenko's own corruption. It is a sad feature of the Ukrainian political scene that itsthe controversial leader of the far-right nationalist party, Svoboda. His party is mired in Bandera-Nazi accusations, while Russia declared him a "fascist" and opened a criminal case against him for organizing the assault on the civilians in eastern Ukraine.For better or for worse, Putin has put an end to oligarch rule in Russia. Members of Putin's inner circle may be immensely rich, but they know to whom they owe their wealth. By imprisoning Mikhail Khodorkovsky,There are frequent tensions among them or between them and politicians; for instance, the richest person in Ukraine, Rinat Akhmetov, worked closely with Yanukovich, while others preferred Timoshenko or Victor Iuschenko. Akhmetov's business interests are connected with the metallurgical industries in the east and he has organized his 300,000 employees to help him assert his control over eastern Ukraine and fend off military attacks on civilians, attacks which were encouraged by another oligarch, Igor Kolomoisky.The Western press, including Forbes , has underestimated the extent of oligarch Igor Kolomoisky's influence.Undoubtedly a shrewd businessman, he managed to wrestle various businesses from such powerful competitors as the current president of Tatarstan, and, if we believe Putin, from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich . Kolomoisky's recent foray into politics has been carried out on the same grand scale. Even though he resides in Switzerland, he has been appointed the governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region. He has offered a bounty of $10,000 for any "Russian Separatist," provided the Ukrainian army with necessary equipment , and armed nationalist volunteers. With the regular Ukrainian army reluctant to shoot its own population,Members of the new governor of Odessa, appointed after the massacre, are his close associates.He gives money to various restoration or construction projects from Jerusalem to his native Dnepropetrovsk, serves as the president of the Jewish community in Ukraine, and in 2010 he became the president of the European Council of Jewish Communities, following his promise to donate $14 million for various projects. Other EJCJ members described After several of them resigned in protest, Kolomoisky quit the EJCJ, but not beforeJewish leaders subservient to Kolomoisky claim that Ukraine is now an open, pluralistic society, but in light of Ukraine's tradition of anti-Semitism and pogroms, it is hard to be optimistic.The Western press complains about Putin's state-controlled media, but Kolomoisky has no less information control.. Andrew Higgins of The New York Times published a story with the headline, "Among Ukraine's Jews, the Bigger Worry is Putin, Not Pogroms," which praises Kolomoisky for adorning Dnepropetrovsk with "the world's biggest Jewish community center" along with "a high tech Holocaust museum." Higgins notes, however, that the museum "skirts the delicate issue of how some Ukrainian nationalists collaborated with Nazis...explaining instead how Jews supported Ukraine's efforts to become an independent nation." In other words, this high-tech museum is no more than a media project, as it focuses on issues unrelated to the Holocaust at the expense of honoring the victims and documenting the role of the Ukrainian collaborators.Look at the Russian-Chinese border, where the concentration of population reveals a grim picture for Russia: there are about 100,000 Chinese per square kilometer on the south side of the border vs. 10 Russians on the Russian side.The Baltic republics, Moldova, Georgia, and Poland, continue to prod Western media with theand acted aggressively only when he felt that Russia's back yard was threatened.that enabled Putin to save his face after "losing" Ukraine. Since then he has given plenty of indications that he is ready to call it a day. His limited goals are acknowledged in the writings and interviews of such people as former ambassador to Russia Jack Matlock , or former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger . But what needs to be stressed is thatDmitry Rogozin, Russia's NATO representative and a serious political figure on the right, has already declared that next time he'll fly into Ukraine and Moldova on military bomber after these countries didn't allow his plane to use their airspace. What gave rise to Hitler was Germany's continuous humiliation after World War I.In contrast to Germany in 1939, Russia still has plenty of nuclear arms. Had Russia intended to enslave the US or its allies with its threat of nuclear bombs, I would be more than happy to repeat after New Hampshire: "Live Free or Die." But is it worth it to taunt and threaten an already angry and frustrated nuclear power for the sake of handing Ukraine to the likes of Mr. Kolomoisky and his motley crew of oligarchs, nationalists, and subservient politicians?