© AFP



two years after he came to power following a British-led coup

'No clear legal path'

Oman's Sultan Qaboos al-Said may have breached a law forbidding ties with Israel that he issued himself, when he hosted a surprise visit by Benjamin Netanyahu in Muscat last month, BDS campaigners in the country have told Middle East Eye.The "Law of Boycotting Israel", whichThe law also prohibited the import of any products or goods containing parts manufactured in Israel.The penalties for breaching the law include a prison sentence of between three and 10 years, including a period of hard labour and a possible fine of 5,000 Omani rials ($13,000).The law established the Office of Boycotting Israel in 1975 within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which was responsible for scrutinising commercial and fiscal deals or transactions for Israeli involvement.Responsibility for running the office was moved to the Directorate General of Customs in 1977, but Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists in Oman told MEE that"Since 1977, official records stopped mentioning the Law of Boycotting Israel, neither denying it nor confirming it," an Omani BDS activist told MEE, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons."This happened whenAn early example of this policy was Oman's refusal to boycott and freeze ties with Egypt, as many Arab states did after Egyptian president Anwar Sadat signed the Camp David peace agreement with Israel in 1978.In theory, any Omani could file a complaint at the general prosecutor's office against anyone who breaches the Law of Boycotting Israel. But activists said the law was practically void."There is no clear legal path of how to implement the law. But," said another activist, who also declined to be identified.BDS activists in Oman launched a fresh campaign early in 2018 calling for an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Arab lands seized during the 1967 Middle Eastern war, the right of return for Palestinian refugees, the dismantling of Israel's separation barrier in the West Bank, and full equality and citizenship for Palestinian citizens of Israel.But theSeveral prominent activists were arrested shortly before the Israeli prime minister's visit to Muscat for pro-Palestinian posts they wrote on their social media accounts. They were freed after disassociating themselves from BDS Oman, an activist said."Our movement is so far online. We can't move on the ground because," the activist told MEE."Also, demonstrating against Netanyahu's visit to Oman was impossible because, under the same law,The activist said that BDS Oman sent its "sincerest apologies" to the Palestinian people after Netanyahu's visit,"We are disgusted that this criminal visited the lands of our beloved homeland, and we sincerely apologise for Palestinians." he said.Notably, Lebanon is one of the countries where a citizen could file a complaint against anyone suspected of having dealings with Israel. Last year, Lebanese film director Ziad Dweiry appeared in front of a military court after shooting scenes of his film "The Insult" in Israel.Some countries, however, are still debating proposed new laws which would criminalise the normalisation of ties with Israel, such as Tunisia where the parliament refused in February to pass the bill for the second time, despite immense pressure from political parties and the BDS movement.Despite the warm official ties that Israel has attempted to develop with Gulf Arab states the 2017-2018 Arab Opinion Index poll, conducted by the Doha Institute, indicated that