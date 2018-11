© Unknown



Israeli forces attempted to raid a high school, on Saturday afternoon, in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem.Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, member of a local follow-up committee, said thatAbu al-Hummus pointed out that Israeli forcesAbu al-Hummus added that clashes broke out among Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, in order to prevent the raid into the high school.According to the report, nine students were killed, while 603 students and 55 teachers and school employeesduring Israeli raids into schools or by beingwhile dozens of students suffered fromAdditionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory released its biweekly Protection of Civilians Report and said that