Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who paid a sudden visit to Moscow on Thursday, said he had always considered himself a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin."Lastly, I would like to say that I have always been friends with Vladimir Putin, because he is a person with whom you can talk to even in the face of misunderstandings," Sarkozy told a Russian Social Investment Fund (RDIF).He also expressed hope, addressing RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, that he would be invited to the RDIF event next year."Kirill Dmitriev, you're getting me here for the first time. Next year, I pray you do again," Sarkozy said.Sarkozy was the French president between 2007 and 2012. After finishing his term, he continued in political life and came to run in the 2017 presidential elections in the country, but was still defeated in the primaries.Elsewhere with French politics, the proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a European army violates the sovereignty of the European Union states, the Secretary-General of the French National Party Nicolas Bay said."It is not up to small, unelected bureaucrats perched in Brussels to decide on the missions of our soldiers," Bay said.The secretary general added that Macron had no real influence on solving global problems.Addressing the Bundestag on Sunday (18), Macron said European countries must be stronger and more independent to combat global threats by increasing their defense and security capacity.