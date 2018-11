© Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images



"Every MP, from whichever side they stand on Brexit must now ask themselves the same question about a deal which is a million miles from what was promised. And, if they can't look constituents in the eye and say it is better than staying in the EU, they must do what is right for the country: vote against this withdrawal agreement and hand the final decision back to the British public through a People's Vote."

It would be better to scrap Brexit and stay in the European Union rather than accept Theresa May's Brexit deal, the former Brexit Secretary has said.told the Today programme on Friday morning that"If you just presented me terms, this deal or EU membership, because we would effectively be bound by the same rules without control or a voice over them, then yes this would be even worse than that," Raab said.Raab joins a growing list of leading Conservative Brexiteers who have suggested in recent weeks and months thatThe former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said repeatedly that May's Brexit proposals would be worse than retaining EU membership, as has ex-Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith and former minister John Redwood. Pro-European MPs immediately jumped on Raab's comments."Even Dominic Raab, the guy who negotiated this half-baked deal admits it isn't as good as the one we've already got - inside the EU," Labour MP Anna Turley, who is a leading supporter of the People's Vote campaign said.The comments come as May struggles to secure support for the deal in Parliament.On Thursday, she facedfrom across the House of Commons