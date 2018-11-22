Puppet Masters
Denmark suspends weapons exports to Saudi Arabia in response to Khashoggi murder and Yemen concerns
CNBC
Thu, 22 Nov 2018 19:57 UTC
Germany has already suspended issuing future weapons export licences and has moved to halt all arms sales, while France said on Monday said it will decide soon on sanctions over Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world's biggest weapons importers. It heads a military coalition fighting in a civil war in Yemen in which tens of thousands of people have died and caused a major humanitarian catastrophe.
"With the continued deterioration of the already terrible situation in Yemen and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, we are now in a new situation," said Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen in a statement.
Denmark issued ten such approvals last year, according to the ministry. Already given approvals will not be suspended, a spokesman said.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Saudi Arabia for helping to lower oil prices but pressure intensified for the United States to impose tougher sanctions on its Middle East ally over Khashoggi's murder.
Reader Comments
maxleer 2018-11-22T20:47:01Z
wtf!! … the Yemen genocide is now 2 YEARS on!!!... carried out by the Saudis, u.s.a, u.a.e. and let's not forget the true genocidal warmonger of the entire region, Isreal… a vicious onslaught against women, children and inferior troops, with famine now affecting millions... did Denmark just become the recipient of a conscience?... it sure looks that way right now, because I doubt they ever had one
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
Recent Comments
If the warmongers get their hands on Assange, they will torture him.
I read recently,that these 2,Snowden & Assange are in fact deep state plants/agents Was quite a credible op ed too.
Big Pharma makes trillions of dollars making, and keeping millions sick. This also creates a 'manageable' population that the PTB consider...
Well, aggressive financial policies and sanctions will leave many with no option but to look for alternatives, especially as there are now...
It’s not a vacuum that creates more terrorists it’s the US aggression that is creating it.