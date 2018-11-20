© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth



British Prime Minister Theresa May got a reprieve in one of her Brexit battles Tuesday as party rebels said they did not yet have the strength for a leadership challenge. But she faced a new headache as parliamentary allies warned they could remove support from May's minority government if she does not alter her divorce deal with the European Union.Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party struck a deal last year to back May's Conservatives on major legislation.In a warning to May, DUP lawmakers abstained or opposed the government during several votes on finance bill late Monday.May defended her deal in an article for Tuesday's Belfast Telegraph, saying it "puts Northern Ireland in a fantastic position for the future."In better news for the beleaguered British leader, a leading pro-Brexit lawmaker acknowledged that the rebels haven't mustered the numbers for a leadership challenge.Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of a group of Conservative legislators who have written letters calling for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister. They say the draft divorce deal would leave Britain tied to the bloc's rules without any say in making them.The draft agreement reached last week triggered an avalanche of criticism in Britain and left May fighting to keep her job even as British and EU negotiators raced to firm up a final deal before a summit on Sunday where EU leaders hope to rubber-stamp it.May's office said she would meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday as part of work to finalize the declaration.EU leaders have largely welcome the deal, but Spain has expressed concerns, saying the wording leaves unclear how Gibraltar, the British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, would be dealt with.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that his country would vote against the divorce agreement if Gibraltar's future isn't considered a bilateral issue between Madrid and London.