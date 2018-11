© AFP/Odd Andersen



"About 20 officers who normally oversee Operation Temperer... were ordered last week to step up no-deal Brexit planning," the Sunday Times reported, citing a well-placed military source.While Operation Temperer officers are reserved as a response to terror attacks, this time they were tasked withshould UK exit the EU on March 29 with no deal with Brussels."The armed forces stand ready to support Britain on a practical basis," British defense minister Tobias Ellwood said on the 'Ridge on Sunday' television program last week. "There are contingency plans being made, there are discussions being held behind the scenes as to what support our armed forces will do."The army always makes "sensible contingency plans" to deal with all types of events, Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Nick Carter told the BBC last week. "At this stage I think people are confident there will be a deal, if there's not one then we stand ready to help in any way we can."with the EU which was made public on Wednesday night andA YouGov poll conducted on Thursday foundSupport - 19%Oppose - 42%Don't know - 39%42% of Leave voters oppose the deal, as do 47% of Remain votersAmid wide discontent with the deal,which makes the chance of no-deal Brexit a very real possibility.