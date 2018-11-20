© Reuters/Toby Melville



The UK could ask for an even longer Brexit transition period. Business Secretary Greg Clark told BBC radio that it could now stretch until 2022 - two years after it was supposed to finish.Clark, upon being questioned by the BBC about an extension, revealed that "it would be at our request."While the 2022 date was not dismissed by Clark, the minister suggested that the period could be extended by a matter of "weeks or months," stating: "If we were six weeks away from concluding a future economic partnership and agreeing that, then it may make sense to extend the transition period."Clark's statements reflect those of chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who told The Sun that "We don't want the transition to go on and on forever. If we can't work out a deal by then, we have to accept the need to fall back on the backstop."The news will worry the Torys' hard-Brexit faction, who have been pressuring Theresa May over any extension of EU power beyond the withdrawal date. The PM has repeatedly insisted that the extension would only be 'a matter of months.'An extension period will be partly used to give negotiators more time to agree upon the UK's EU exit deal, one that will get through parliament and stave off the threat of a no-deal Brexit.May's draft withdrawal agreement with the EU, which was published on Wednesday, seems to be even less popular with the British public than it is with parliament. A YouGov poll conducted on Thursday found twice as many Britons oppose the deal as those who support it (42 to 19 percent).