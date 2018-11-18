How boys are falling behind girls at every stage of education



University: 57 per cent of women went to university last year compared to 43 per cent of men (Ucas, 2017-18)



A-levels: 79 per cent of girls received A*-C grades compared to 75 per cent of boys (Joint Council for Qualifications, 2018)



GCSEs: 71 per cent of girls received A*-C grades compared to 62 per cent of boys (Joint Council for Qualifications, 2018)



Key Stage 2: 68 per cent of girls reached the expected standard in the Three R's, compared to 60 per cent of boys (Department for Education, 2018)

Britain's education system is failing to tackle the "astonishing" under-performance of boys as feminists have made the topic "taboo", the former head of the university admissions service has warned.Mary Curnock Cook, who was chief executive of Ucas until last year, said the fact that boys are falling behind in education is a national scandal - yet it is such an "unfashionable" topic to discuss that it has become "normalised"."I just find it unacceptable to think that it's OK to let boys fall further and further behind in education and allow the gap to get bigger," Ms Curnock Cook said.Ms Curnock Cook said that the debate about gender equality tends to be dominated by issues such as the gender pay gap and the glass ceiling."But those are work issues, not education issues," she said.When attempts are made to address men's issues, they are ridiculed and are met with the "wrath" of feminist and gender equality groups, she said.Ms Curnock Cook praised the new higher education regulator for starting to highlight the under-representation of white working class boys at university, by listing them as a target group for outreach activities."But it's too late to say 'you have to admit more poor white boys to university'. The reason why their particular admission rate is lower is because they have fallen behind in education. It starts in the early years and gets worse over time," she said.Boys are also more likely to be expelled from school than girls, according to the Department for Education's most recent figures, with the permanent exclusion rate for boys over three times higher than that for girls.Ms Curnock Cook will speak at a conference on Monday convened by the Men and Boys Coalition, a group of over 80 organisations, charities and academics.The coalition will published a series of recommendations to tackle the issues faced by men and boys, such as designing extra teaching resources for use in schools, designed specifically for boys.Another proposal is to launch of a nationwide "Take Your Son to University Day" campaign, modelled on the "Take Your Daughter To Work Day" that was launched in the early 1990s as a way to inform girls about career options.Dan Bell, founder of the Men and Boys Coalition, said he hopes the conference will encourage greater dialogue about these issues."People do feel quite cautious about men and boys because it is seen as speaking up on behalf of a privileged class," he said."When rigid gender roles were more enforced, the traditional masculine stereotype was that you just get on with it. Now we have moved to more awareness of gender issues -."