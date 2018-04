© iStock



Suzanne Venker (@SuzanneVenker) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She is an author, Fox News contributor, and trustee of Leading Women for Shared Parenting. Her fifth book, The Alpha Female's Guide to Men & Marriage: HOW LOVE WORKS, was published in February 2017.

On his program "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson and his team gave men in America a voice every Wednesday in March . It is only the beginning of a much-needed conversation, but it was a great start. I can't think of anyone in the media other than Carlson who's courageous enough to tackle this sensitive topic. He covered many, many facts about the plight of boys and men with sincere interest each Wednesday and afterward interviewed a different expert to discuss the problems he'd just described.But it was in the final segment that Carlson honed in on why Americans are oblivious to this crisis.Those numbers are not speculative. They are hard data gathered over decades by nonpartisan researchers. You'd have to ignore a huge amount of settled science in order to repeat the pieties of 1970s-era feminism, and yet this is exactly what our leaders continue to do.Bam. The relentless feminist narrative Americans are exposed to every day, and have been for decades, is that women live in a "patriarchy" designed to hold them down and back. That egregious analysis of men is simply false.This lie has been hugely destructive, yet it persists. Which means if you've fallen for feminist propaganda, you're not likely to sympathize with the plight of men. If you haven't fallen for it, you will sympathize with men.That's what made Carlson's series so utterly refreshing and vitally necessary.In addition to selling the lie that American women are oppressed, feminists also want Americans to reject male and female nature-and they convince them by twisting bits and pieces of facts to their advantage. "Feminism means dismantling society's toxic ideas about what fatherhood looks like, so it's socially acceptable for a woman to be the primary breadwinner while a man stays home with his kids," writes Emma Roller at "Splinter" in response to Fox's "Men in America" series . "It means ending mental health stigmas, so that men can go to therapy before they feel like they must resort to domestic violence or suicide. It means tearing down rape culture, which hurts women, but often hurts men in more insidious ways, too. Ultimately, it means dismantling gender completely."And there it is: "dismantling gender completely." I'm so glad Roller put that on the record. I've been explaining for years that this is feminists' ultimate goal, and not everyone believes me.That will never happen, of course, which means feminists will continue to perpetuate the gender war they've begun-which in turn means men will continue to suffer.