Lately, there has been lots of talk about the gender gap. For most people the gender gap refers to disparities in treatment between men and women with the focus solely being on female inequality. The truth is that male inequality has been thoroughly ignored and boys and men are losing out. Males are falling behind in various aspects of society including education, employment and health. They make up the majority of suicides, high school dropouts, the homeless and workplace fatalities all the while being excoriated in misandrist attacks for their 'toxic masculinity'. Is it any wonder that men, marked as disposable, are deciding to go their own way? And if the patriarchy reigns supreme, why are males in such dire straits?
Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss the state of men and boys in the West and the continuous whittling away of their status in society by radical feminists and the efforts to combat this trend. For contrast, we'll also take a look at some actual toxic males who give a bad name to all the good guys out there.
That early radio clip reminds me of that general programming... is this all part of that? and is it individually targeted? Has anyone analyzed these people making these statements? As they bespeak of basic body programming for reproduction, which is seen by most males as 'sex', lust not 'love'... so desire based imbalance.... are these people capable of self analysis? is this their personal catalyst for their wakeup call? or just general societal breakdown components breaking 'free' as the endgame plays out... using the usual tools of expectations, which has been part of our basic societal conditioning/programming since birth, generation after generation.... as society is engineered for the needs of empire... and with the rise of AI/robotics, many people won't be needed..... other than basic 'batteries' to use the "Matrix" analogy.... which is the same in our heavily manipulated financial markets, known colloquially as 'kicking the can down the road'...... and this stressed situation is affecting all stressed individuals within it... and that 'can' is getting smashed against the wall of reality.
The regular sex 'porn'... compared to the rest of the 'porn' we know as social BS, political porn and its media 'stars'... .same in earlier generations with the Church/Temple/Syns... or the ongoing 'royalty' 'porn' that has been utiliized to keep that long lost element of authority fresh in the minds of the masses... usually targeting females... and usually only the limited 'English' style... on Hallmark channels.... and our MSM etc... all a variation of 'porn', just targeting the different 'needs' of the masses.
Individual attractors for everyone.. 'to each their own'... any and everything can form their addiction... recently here in the States, gaming and sex addiction has been put on the official list .... for research, public acceptance of their 'dis-ease' state, potential drug therapy, govt oversight, etc... all just seems the usual 'divide and conquer' pattern for empire building... today it's just the finale... .'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'... pushing breakdown everywhere.... to collect those unstable and easy to manipulate.... culling... same in DC/London, ROme with the Chuch, the politicians etc.... the entire OWO is being pushed over the cliff.... utiliziing their own 'needs'... manipulated by those in charge of the various 'porn' instruments off societal control.