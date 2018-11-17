© Carlos Latuff

Gearing up towards another massacre

"Since November 2005 the terms of these agreements have remained essentially the same. The regular pattern is for Israel to disregard whatever agreement is in place, while Hamas observes it - as Israel has conceded - until a sharp increase in Israeli violence elicits a Hamas response, followed by even fiercer brutality."

"These are operations that take place all the time, every night, in all divisions. This is an operation that was probably uncovered. Not an assassination attempt. We have other ways to assassinate."

Israel reserves its freedom to violate the ceasefire

Lieberman upset with easing of tensions with Hamas and with ceasefire

"If you are a group of wimps unable to make decisions, go home. For weeks and weeks here you spoke like Rambo, you threatened several and definitive attacks from every podium",

"And in the end, children in the south go to sleep and wet their beds at night. Why should Jewish children have to go to sleep in fear? The defense minister, that toy Rambo, is silent. I was a member of his party, and this morning I am ashamed of it, I am ashamed that I was a lawmaker of that party. This is a defense minister that does nothing but talk. You are an absolute zero."

"In the Middle East, they only understand strength, and we are not utilizing it. If I am prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh is as good as dead,"

"We must return to targeted assassinations. Hamas must know that they are as good as dead."

(July 15th)



Elor Azarya: Bibi you transvestite what ceasefire? Penetrate their mother!!!



(23 likes including Adir Azarya, Victor Azarya).



Charlie Azarya (Elor's father): All strength we need to penetrate the mother of their mother.



Elor: Yes kill them all.

"During war, you don't inform the enemy in advance so that they can get out of their bunker. We must act to prevent harm to uninvolved people as much as possible, but during war there will be such casualties, and their blood lies on the Hamas leaders who use them as human shields."

"There is no other definition, no other significance, but a capitulation to terror. What we are doing now as a country is buying short-term quiet at the cost of our long-term security."

Elections ahead

"Today the countdown has begun. Today the campaign to restore security, responsibility and leadership to the State of Israel has begun."

Nothing will change