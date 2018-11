© Reuters / Suhaib Salem



An American journalist who pointed out the extensive edits the New York Times made to its article about the Israeli bombing of Gaza found himself in a heated Twitter argument with the Israeli consulate.A Twitter account "Editing The Gray Lady," which tracks edits to the Times, revealed on Monday how the US paper of record changed its headlines and copy to describe the events in Gaza."Incredible propaganda," Ben Norton, a New York-based writer for The Real News, commented on the edits, adding thatThat attracted the attention of the Israeli consulate in New York, however, which admonished Norton to "get it right."Norton was having none of it, laying out a timeline of events in Gaza and insisting he did get it right"If the terrorist propaganda TV station of a genocidal terrorist group like Hamas is your source of news, we understand exactly what sort of 'journalist' you are," the consulate replied.Norton shot back.This is hardly the first time Israeli diplomats have used Twitter to directly address journalists reporting on the conflict. In August, Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon accused the BBC of lying over a Gaza storyIn July, Nahshon lashed out at CNN International to "STOP YOUR MANIPULATION," saying they "got it wrong and not for the first time."