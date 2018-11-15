© AFP/ Linus Escandor II

Philippines President Duterte raised a few eyebrows when he gave "power naps" as an excuse for missing key meetings at a Singapore summit. The president, however, said that he simply doesn't get the hype surrounding it.President Rodrigo Duterte was among the world leaders and top officials taking part in the South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Singapore this week."He took power naps to catch (up) on sleep," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said, adding that "some quarters are making a big fuss of the President skipping a few meetings."Duterte himself then took to his own defense on Thursday morning: "What's wrong with my nap?"The tough talking president then doubled down, saying he still hadn't had enough rest, but it was sufficient "to sustain the endurance for the last days."That aside, Panelo dismissed speculation that Duterte's absence was due to health issues.