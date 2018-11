© Global Look Press/Pradeep Dambarage

Sabah newspaper reported, showing x-ray pictures of their luggage.The 15-member Saudi team, suspected of Khashoggi's murder, carried the most peculiar items in their luggage, the x-ray photos published on Monday show.The bags belonging to the team contained surgical scissors, scalpel-like cutting instruments, several syringes and electroshock devices, which the newspaper describes asApart from that, one of the bags containedThe luggage also included various electronic devices, required to maintain contact between the members of the team. The x-ray pictures revealedPublication of the images came shortly afterthe slain journalist said, according to Karaman, who cited audio recordings of the murder.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the audio as "really appalling," to such an extent that a Saudi intelligence officer who listened to it suggested that the perpetrator must have been doing hard drugs to commit such a heinous crime."The recordings are really appalling. Indeed when the Saudi intelligence officer listened to the recordings, he was so shocked he said: 'This one must have taken heroin, only someone who takes heroin would do this,'" the Turkish leader said on Tuesday.Turkey claimed to have audio recordings of the murder since the beginning of October, when Khashoggi disappeared in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.While Saudi Arabia, initially in denial of slaying the journalist, acknowledged he did indeed die during an intelligence operation gone wrong,The media, however, continues to speculate on the most gruesome details of Khashoggi's murder.Over the weekend, Turkish newspaper the Daily Sabah reported thatThe report reinforces earlier theories that the remains of the journalist might have been dissolved in a potent acid and flushed down the drain.