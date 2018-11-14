Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
The Babylon Bee
Thu, 16 Nov 2017 19:32 UTC
The new law calls for federal officials to build or acquire a giant hand saw and make a rough incision along the outside of the central district of Los Angeles, leaving a large enough buffer so as to be sure that none of Hollywood would remain, allowing the scandal-ridden Tinseltown and its occupants to simply drift out to sea.
The plan comes amidst a continuous string of sexual scandals and horrific crimes that have come to light, perpetrated by some of the biggest Hollywood stars.
"For the well-being of all Americans, we're just gonna hack it off," Trump said at the bill's signing. "It's one of those cases like in the movies where you've got a really infected leg or arm and you've just gotta take action or else it's gonna spread. It's not good. It's sad. But it's gotta be done."
"Yeah, sure, we're gonna lose some of the other parts of L.A., and Santa Monica is toast, but that's just collateral damage. It's a fair deal," he added.
The move was applauded by the majority of the nation, though some celebrities in New York voiced concern about the safety of their own city.
Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
A radical inner transformation and rise to a new level of consciousness might be the only real hope we have in the current global crisis brought on by the dominance of the Western mechanistic paradigm.
Recent Comments
By my understanding, this is not the first Terracotta Army that has been discovered, in fact if I remember, the first Terracotta Army discovered...
All, An excellent and thoughtful discussion above on all sides. Regarding the individual/collective question, nobody says it better and has been...
A 'hurricane' of dark matter, barreling along with a vast array of dark matter flotsam and jetsam PANIC ... PANIC ... PANIC PS we have never...
Democracy = Mob Rule The Mob with the most $$$$ have the most say,even if their motive is detrimental to everything righteous. End of story
Seeing that big needle in that big pear ... was the needles in strawberries really a thing ... they seem a bit too damn small