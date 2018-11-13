Unique Doll sex brothel
Finland will be opening its first sex doll brothel later this week as demand for silicone companions blows up all over the world.

Russian-owned Unique Dolls will open its doors in Helsinki on Thursday - charging frisky Finns €100 an hour with its demimonde dolls.

The silicone brothel is located in a discrete location behind a shopping centre in the Finnish capital.

And they say they'll only ever be allowing a maximum of four clients in the building at any one time to keep noise levels at a respectable level.

Each of the four models has its own room at the brothel furnished with a sofa bed, table and flat screen TV.

The dolls are named Jennifer, Candy, Crystal and Nicky.

Customers will be provided with lubricant, cleaning towels and condoms - which are compulsory for visitors.

After each visit, staff will thoroughly clean the doll and entirely disinfect the room in a ultra-hygienic process which takes a whole hour.

The models are made in specialist factories in Germany and China, with the most expensive costing €4,500.

Their silicone flesh is extremely life-like and retains heat to feel more like a human's.

And remarkably, the owner insists that the point of the brothel is not to make money but rather to "help people", Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reports.

The idea is to give people the opportunity to fulfil sexual fantasies that they don't have the opportunity to carry out in the real world.