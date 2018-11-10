© Metropolitan Police

A London man posing as a woman on Tinder has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after tricking unsuspecting blindfolded men into sex.After the men arrived at his apartment, Xavier would come up with excuses for his victims to wear blindfolds or cover their faces in order to prevent his identity from being revealed, and then initiate sexual contact.Two of Xavier's victims discovered the truth, midway through the process, after removing their blindfolds, at which point they fled the apartment and called the police. Xavier was arrested twice in connection to such assaults before receiving a serious sentence on Friday.After discovering the truth, Xavier's final victim phoned the police, waiting outside Xavier's apartment until their arrival. The man later described the incident in court, stressing that he had received post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident: "He was so convincing. It was supposed to be a bit of honest fun between two consenting adults," he said, according to British media. "I now have extreme stress, anxiety, panic attacks and depression."Following the sentencing, the Metropolitan police put out a statement asking for other potential victims to come forward.