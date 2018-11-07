Puppet Masters
LA celebs cough up $60 million for Israel Defense Forces at gala event
RT
Wed, 07 Nov 2018 18:56 UTC
The Friends of the Israel Defence Forces (FIDF) annual gala was a star-studded event attended by actors like Ashton Kutcher and Gerard Butler, with Pharrell Williams providing the evening's entertainment.
FIDF announced it raised $60 million at the Beverly Hilton gala, the most raised at any single one of the organization's events. It also said the biggest donors were Haim Saban and his wife, and casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife, with each couple donating $10 million to the cause.
The gala drew 1,200 attendees, the organization said in a statement that listed Andy Garcia, Fran Drescher, Ziggy Marley, David Foster and Katharine McPhee among the celebrity guests.
"We are thrilled that so many members of our community, including major Hollywood figures, are coming together to help us support the brave men and women of the [Israeli army]. Standing behind these heroes is one of the greatest honors in my life," Saban, a member of the FIDF board and chair of the event said.
Guests at the 'Making a Difference: 70 Years of Heroes and Hope' event were treated to a talk on the history of the IDF and heard from a number of soldiers.
The money raised goes towards helping the "educational, social, economic, recreational, spiritual, and cultural needs of IDF soldiers, as well as the families of fallen soldiers in defense of the State of Israel."
Ashton Kutcher, known for his work with charities and humanitarian causes, faced criticism from his social media followers for attending the event, with many leaving outraged messages under his recent Instagram posts. His fellow actor Gerard Butler was also among the famous attendees singled out for criticism after the funding bash.
Quote of the Day
[A] lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
Recent Comments
Read my Memoirs published post mortem - will make this NADA - how about > 1/4 of our crew busted? R.C.
I wonder if SS also had to be supported by such events. It's mainly for PR reasons, of course. Defenders of the Reich, brave heroes fighting the...
The current South Korean government seems to be straying off their leash. How long before we see "corruption charges" or some other scandal...
This does not bode well for the US, how much more proof do people need to wake up to the realization that Donald Trump is not the fascist in the...
So two guys were selling acid on the ship... and they call it a "drug ring"?
Comment: These celebs are gladly and boastfully contributing to the murder of Palestinians, but it's all glitz and glamour on the blood red carpet for those narcissistic hypocrites.