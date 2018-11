© Sean O'Brien



"I've never seen devices quite like this, and I take photos of surveillance equipment often," O'Brien said. "There were curious plastic tubes with yellow-orange caps, zip-tied to the front. I have no idea what these are but they seem to have equipment inside them."

"The surveillance devices in the photos reveals no manufacturer branding, serial numbers or visible device information. The combination of the obscuring of the street-facing surveillance cameras and the installation of surveillance equipment pointed into instead of away from the Embassy, is alarming."

"closed and locked doors. Security guards manning the desk at all times. Privacy drapes, dark rooms with shuttered blinds. For such a reversal of position to have occurred, there is only one conclusion: the Ecuadorian Embassy is open for business. Wide open."

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Sunday Times of London and numerous other newspapers. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com

An attempt was made on Oct. 29 to break-in to the Ecuadorian Embassy, where security has been removed and new surveillance devices installed.inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Oct. 29,Lawyers for Assange have confirmed to activist and journalist Suzie Dawson that Assange was awoken in the early morning hours by the break-in attempt. They confirmed to Dawson thatA booby-trap Assange had set up woke him, the lawyers said.against the embassy building in the Knightsbridge section in London which "obscures the embassy's security cameras," the lawyers said.can be seen, just feet from the embassy windows.Later on the day of the break-in,Someone from the embassy emerged to tell him to send an email to set up an appointment with Assange. After emailing the embassy, personnel inside refused to check whether it had been received or not.O'Brien then noticedThough a cyber-security expert, O'Brien said he could not identify what the devices are., he said.for the devices to be installed as they are flush up against the embassy walls on government sovereign territory, Dawson said.O'Brien said that previous visitors had described to himIn May the Ecuadorian government of President Lenin Moreno shut off Assange's electronic communications and denied him all visitors except his mother and his lawyers. Last month the government offered Assange a deal: his access to the world could be restored if he agreed not to comment on politics. Assange reportedly refused.On Thursday the governmentraising fears that no witnesses could be present should there be an attempt to abduct Assange over the weekend.The new Ecuadorian government indicatedAssange fears that if leaves the British government will arrest him on a minor charge of skipping bail when he legally sought asylum inside the embassy in June of 2012.Assange and his lawyers fear that if he is detained by British authorities he would be extradited to the United States where they believe there is