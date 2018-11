© EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS



Leonid Savin is a member of the International Eurasian Movement.

After reading the title, you may think it is describing the phenomenon that Europe has recently been facing: the hundreds of thousands of refugees, both victims of the hardships of civil wars and opportunists, who are invading the Balkans by land and by sea and then making their way further, trying to reach richer countries like Germany, France and Scandinavia by any means possible.armed conflicts and wars have been going on in Libya, Syria and Iraq for many years, while the situation is also turbulent in Palestine and Afghanistan. In Tunisia and Egypt, meanwhile, both of which experienced the Arab Spring, the situation also leaves much to be desired. Hardly anybody is taking notice of Bahrain, where opposition protests have been brutally suppressed for years, while in Yemen, air strikes are even being carried out on wedding processions.There is also another important detail:As a last resort, they stay in Jordan and Turkey.Is there also some general reason for their frantic desire to flee so far from their homeland? Wealthy relatives who have already settled in the European Union, perhaps? Or stories about welfare benefits on which they will be able to live comfortably? After all,Even if this person has wealthy relatives abroad, receiving money via bank transfer is impossible in war-torn Syria. Organising transportation on credit clearly involves certain guarantees, especially considering that the boats often sink in the Mediterranean.Researchers have discovered a very interesting fact related to the use of social networking sites [ 1 ]. It has come to light thatThe time spent practising in other countries has not been in vain - from Iran during the 2009 presidential elections to Egypt and Tunisia, whereWhat we are seeing now is theSuch strategies have been under development for a long time. One of them is a study by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University that bears the name "Strategic Engineered Migration as a Weapon of War", which the author also uses for the title of this article. The study was first published in 2008 in the Civil Wars Journal [ 2 ]. Using a combination of statistical data and case study analysis, the author of the work, Kelly Greenhill, provides answers to the following questions:On the whole, Greenhill answers these questions in the affirmative.In fact, researchers at the Belfer Center, along with researchers from other departments at Harvard University, have been working on designing strategies for conflict management in the context of broader foreign policy issues for many years. The director of the Belfer Center, Graham Allison, was an assistant secretary of defence in the Clinton administration. As well as this,The US is only pretending to sympathise with Europe, which is being hit hard by the migratory wave. In a recent article by Richard Haass, president of the influential globalist organisation Council on Foreign Relations that deals with European issues, the use of the word "managing" with regard to the migration crisis in the European Union was no accident [ 3 ]. Savouring the problems being faced by Europe as a result of the influx of refugees, Haass notes that. Despite this "obligation to help", however,There is also another interesting fact. On 15 September, Barack Obama signed an executive order on the use of behavioural science techniques in public administration. The most recent branch of behaviourism, known as "Nudge", is nothing more than the latest way to manipulate people. The hand of Cass Sunstein, who previously worked at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Obama administration, can clearly be seen here. Along with a British colleague, he co-authored the book 4 ]. (Incidentally, Sunstein's wife is Samantha Power, United States Ambassador to the UN.)however, both metaphorically and literally, may be those migrants capable of setting up aIt is rather interesting that the US is not just playing host to the ones who seem the most 'promising' for this, but is alsoAs far as one can judge from a recently leaked internal document, a special report to US Congress for the 2014 financial year on the issue of migration prepared by the US Department of Homeland Security states thatto individual applicants granted refugee status, resident status, and the official protection of the US government [ 5 ]. And the most interesting thing is that in one way or another,The list includes old allies of Washington from amongwho for some reason cannot live well in their own artificially created state, and many other covert and overt allies of the US. There are members of themost likely those who shot political opponents during the Cold War and are now hiding from justice. There are fighters from the- ethno-separatists who are opposed to the Eritrean government. There is thefrom Ethiopia and thefrom the same country.The list also includes activists from theand its military wing, thewhich are members of the so-calledMembers of theincluding militants of the(an ethnic group living in Burma and Thailand) also received a quota to live in the US on the spot.One can only speculate on the kind of future wars the US has in mind if it is planning to use such specific migrants as a weapon. 1 ] " Who is twitter-luring refugees to Germany? ", by Andrey Fomin, Oriental Review (Russia), Voltaire Network, 22 September 2015. 2 ] " Strategic Engineered Migration as a Weapon of War ", Kelly M. Greenhill, Civil War Journal, Volume 10, Issue 1, July 2008. 3 ] " Managing Europe's Perfect Storm ", Richard Hass, Project Syndicate, October 2, 2015. 4 ] Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness, Richard H. Thaler & Cass R. Sunstein, Penguin Books, 2009. 5 ] Report on the Secretary's Application of the Discretionary Authority Contained in Section 212(d)(3)(B)(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Annual Report to Congress, Fiscal Year 2014, US Department of Homeland Security. Download