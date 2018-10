A former CIA coder who allegedly gave files about the agency's hacking tools to WikiLeaks claims he is being tortured in a Manhattan prison, where he is currently being held while awaiting trial for espionage.In a letter to a New York judge, filed on Monday but later mysteriously removed from court records, Joshua Schulte claims he is being subjected to "torture" in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center."Otto Warmbier received better treatment in North Korea that I have received in America," Schulte's letter reads. "Terrorists receive better treatment in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba - I have seen the footage myself," Schulte added.Warmbier was detained in North Korea in 2016 for attempting to steal a propaganda poster. After allegedly being tortured in detention, Warmbier was returned to the US in a vegetative state in June 2017, where he died several days later."My fellow slaves constantly scream, pound and claw at their cages attempting to get attention for basic needs to be fulfilled. I count myself lucky to be able to eat," he wrote., and is having his mail deliveries and meetings with his lawyer withheld.He was arrested on child pornography charges in August 2017 and was charged this June with felony hacking and with stealing and disseminating national defense information. The man is awaiting trial for both at the moment.While the indictment does not mention the party to whom Schulte allegedly leaked the documents,Schulte's defense team said during a bail hearing in January that the FBI believes their client is indeed Wikileaks' source."This does send out a chilling message to any potential government whistleblowers that you will be pursued by the government and that under the letter of national security you have very little defense," he said. "I don't think this is in the interest at all of the public."Schulte is not the only government whistleblower who claims to have suffered unduly in prison. Former US Army intelligence Private Chelsea (then Bradley) Manning spent almost a year on 23-hour lockdown in a windowless cell while she awaited trial in a Marine Corps brig in 2012-2013. A military judge ruled in 2013 that her punishment, which often included being stripped of her prison jumpsuit at night, was "excessive," and removed 112 days from her sentence as compensation.