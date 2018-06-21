© Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

Charges against an ex-CIA employee are intended to send a message to potential whistleblowers, warning them that they will have no defense when pursued by the government, the executive editor of 21st Century Wire told RT.Former CIA software engineer Joshua Schulte is facing charges over what has been described as the largest information leak in the agency's history.If he is convicted on multiple charges, Schulte faces over 100 years in jail.How serious are the charges brought against this former CIA engineer?The charges are very serious being brought against Joshua Schulte. What is unclear is how many of these charges will be able to stick in the end. The defense team for Schulte claims that he is innocent of any wrongdoing. And so does his family. Clearly, he is going to be defending himself, sticking up for himself in this case.The charges are wide-ranging in the indictment but it claims to have multiple violations of the Espionage Act, which is problematic in its own right and how it is being used by the successive administrations in the US to charge and jail journalists and government whistleblowers.It has been suggested WikiLeaks may have been the recipient of these leaks... Is that plausible?WikiLeaks is going to be in the conversation because, for instance, the Vault 7 leaks were leaked out and published by WikiLeaks. There's also a similar conservation with Snowden leaks as well... The real issue is the US is characterizing WikiLeaks as a spying organization or some organization that is out to destroy US reputation internationally or harm US national security when in fact it is a publishing platform.The only difference is, I think, now in the age of the internet when things are published on WikiLeaks, they go internationally, they go globally instantaneously within seconds. In the past, when the Espionage Act was written, back in the early 20th century, when things were published [they] could be contained to a degree within certain countries and not go internationally.This conversation in the US press seems to be about "Oh, the CIA needs to secure its hacking tools" and that seems to be the main thrust of conversation, not about why and how these tools are being deployed and for what reason. And I think that is where the conversation needs to be in this story. But unfortunately, it is not. It is really around the process of security again. I don't think we are going to progress forward on this issue on that basis. I don't think we can learn anything from these incidents just by looking at them through the lens of national security and clandestine operations security and buttoning it all down, so the public doesn't know what its government is up to and what it is spending its money on.What message does Joshua Schulte's case send to whistleblowers?It was previously suggested that Russia may have had something to do with the leak, only to be revealed it was actually an inside job. What are your thoughts on this?Look at what was revealed in Vault 7: one of the real revelations is the nature of the hacking tool. In other words, the CIA has the ability to hack and leave false fingerprints. In other words, make it appear that somebody else had carried out the hack. And this is absolutely relevant in terms of the whole 'Russiagate' conversation in the US and the DNC leaks, or the DNC hacks as they are referred to by the Democratic Party opposition.