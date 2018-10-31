© Alexander Nemenov / AFP



The contract between Moscow and New Delhi on supplies of Russian S-400 air defense systems will be settled in rubles, according to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.The Kremlin is looking for an alternative to the US dollar in mutual settlements with international partners. The key point of the plan is to make it more profitable for Russian exporters and importers to use rubles instead of dollars.Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said safety and security of the economy was the major driver behind the decision to eliminate the role of the US dollar.The Indian government has been increasing military cooperation with Russia. In early October, Russia and India agreed on supplies of Russia's S-400 missile systems worth $5.4 billion. The deal was clinched during Putin's two-day visit to New Delhi.The S-400 is a long-range air defense system designed to protect strategically important sites like key infrastructure objects, military units or ballistic missile launch silos against enemy aircraft and missiles. The system is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles).Last week, the White House, which had previously threatened India with sanctions over Russian arms purchases, said the US could give the deal a waiver, if New Delhi agrees to buy American F-16 jets.