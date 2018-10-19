© Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development said on Thursday that"The document is currently being prepared, the process is not easy," said Deputy Minister of Russia's Economic Development Sergey Gorkov, as quoted by TASS. "Russia and China have had some experience of using national currencies in bilateral trade."Gorkov added thatclinched in 2014 to boost trade using national currencies and eliminate dependence on the dollar and the euro.The deputy minister didn't provide information about when the new document will be signed.Trade turnover between Russia and China has grown significantly over the recent years.according to the latest data from China's General Administration of Customs.China is Russia's largest trading partner, accounting for 15 percent of Russian international trade in 2017.Last year, nine percent of payments for supplies from Russia to China were made in rubles; Russian companies paid 15 percent of Chinese imports in yuan. Three years ago, those numbers were two and nine percent, respectively. Moreover,