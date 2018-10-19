© Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Sanctions are forcing Russia to find alternative settlement currencies to the US dollar to ensure the security of the country's economy, according to President Vladimir Putin."We are moving to the de-dollarization of the economy. We are doing so not because we want to undermine the dollar, but because we want to ensure our security. We are constantly facing sanctions, they do not give us the opportunity to work in dollars,"Putin said on Thursday at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi."European countries want to trade with Iran. They do not believe that Tehran violated any conditions of the nuclear deal. Therefore something like an alternative to SWIFT international payment system is being invented," the president said.