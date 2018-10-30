Israeli Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz will present the project in Oman on construction of a railway line connecting Israel with the Gulf states, his office said late on Sunday.Katz was invited by Oman to present the "Tracks for Regional Peace" at the IRU World Congress, which will be held in Muscat on November 6-8.The relations between Israel and Oman have unexpectedly improved following the unannounced visit to Muscat by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week even though the countries have no diplomatic ties. It has been the first high-level meeting between the countries since 1996.