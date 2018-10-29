© AFP photo



The MI5 domestic intelligence service of Britain has taken over the responsibility in combating extreme right-wing terrorism in the country as fears grow that white supremacists are increasing their efforts to foment violent racial conflict in the UKThe MI5 has earlier been tasked with countering terrorism linked to Takfiri ideologies, like Daesh and al-Qaeda, and those related to a separatist movement in Northern Ireland.The Guardian said the new move to assign the MI5 with countering the far-right rise came after months of negotiations between the intelligence service, the police, and senior government officials.The MI5 will, under the new arrangement, be responsible for identifying suspects and assessing what danger they pose, conducting network analysis and ranking threats, said the report, adding that the Counter Terrorism Command in the British police will still maintain its executive lead in busting plots and making arrests.Britain has seen a sensible surge in far-right activity over the past years, especially since a debate began in the country on whether it should remain as part of the European Union or leave the bloc after more than 40 years.There has also been a direct link between senior far-right figures in Britain and certain white supremacist elements in the United States which many fear could help foment racial conflicts in the UK in the near future.