Bashar Assad's wife Asma has been filmed speaking to women at a Syrian cancer center before attending her own treatment session. Back in August, Syria's first lady was diagnosed with breast cancer.Asma Assad was captured on camera at a local cancer center, where she arrived to undergo another treatment session. In the footage uploaded by the Syrian presidency, she is seen wearing a pink headscarf and warmly greeting the hospital staff and patients. She appears to have lost her hair as a result of chemotherapy.The first lady herself is combatting cancer after being diagnosed with the disease back in August. At that time, Damascus acknowledged that she had started treatment for the early stages of breast cancer.She has three children with President Bashar Assad. She moved to Syria in November 2000 after meeting her future husband, who she married just one month later. Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, the first lady has often been criticized for not speaking out.