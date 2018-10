© Reuters / Mohamed Azakir



US military officials have admitted that a heavy combat vehicle used in conflicts like the Iraq and Afghanistan wars was accidently parachuted into a North Carolina neighborhood, miles away from its intended drop zone.The four-wheel-drive Humvee, an armored combat vehicle often fitted with gun shields and turrets, reportedly fell from a Boeing C-17 transport plane on Wednesday.According to local reports, the transport plane took off from Fort Bragg on a training mission.The Globemaster aircraft is used by the US to transport large military aircraft." a US military spokesperson confirmed to WCSC News.Nobody was hurt in the bizarre incident and the vehicle appears to have landed near a wooded area. However, an investigation into how the failed drop occurred has been launched.During vehicle drops, the back chute of a transport plane is normally left open to allow for equipment to fall safely, with the help of a reinforced parachute and container, to a designated ground location."This is the place where our kids play and run," she told WRAL.com . "Luckily, they were in school when this happened because that's normally where they're at."It's not the first time the US military has experienced a mishap with Humvee airdrops. Earlier this year, a US soldier was found guilty of sabotaging a drop which saw three vehicles destroyed in 2016. Footage of the incident went viral.