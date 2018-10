© Anadolu



The US administration is designing a new strategy of actions in Syria that would envisage the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russian and Iranian companies engaged in the reconstruction of Syria after the civil war, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing sources with knowledge of the situation., as thethe NBC News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.Instead, the strategy reportedlynamely, via putting financial pressure on them.Three people with knowledge of the plan told NBC News that theand also introducing sanctions against the Russian and the Iranian companies engaged in the reconstruction.In late September, James Jeffrey, the US State Department's special representative for Syria engagement, pledged that the United States would maintain its presence in the country to defeat Daesh, expelling the Iranian forces and achieving a peaceful settlement.While Russia and Iran, along with Turkey, are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, they are also assisting in the reconstruction of the country's cities and infrastructure, largely destroyed in over seven years of clashes between the Syrian government, opposition and militant groups.