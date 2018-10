© Sputnik/Mikhail Voskresensky



Deadly chemicals have ended up in the hands of Islamic State (IS, ISIS/ISIL) after pro-IS terrorists attacked a northern Syrian HQ of Al-Nusra, killing several militants and White Helmets and capturing canisters with chlorine.The "irresponsible actions" of these states in Syria have led to the situation, in whichthe head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major General Vladimir Savchenko, said in a statement.Moscow has previously accused the anti-government militants and their Western backers of preparing false flag chemical attacks to frame Damascus.He said that on October 9, an extremist group affiliated with Islamic State raided a field command center of an Al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra (now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham).Moscow's warnings have been dismissed by Washington and its allies, and it instead accused the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of preparing chemical attacks against civilians. While making one of her anti-Assad statements at the UN, the outgoing US ambassador, Nikki Haley, notably said in September that "if there are chemical weapons that are used [in Idlib], we know exactly who is going to use them."