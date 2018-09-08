© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters



The Russian military has obtained "irrefutable" data that terrorist groups, including Jabhat an-Nusra, and the infamous White Helmets met in Idlib province on Sunday, according to the ministry's spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.The militants plotted the final scenarios for the chemical attacks that the Syrian army are expected to make in the cities ofthe Russian military revealed."Full readiness of all participants involved in the staging of the provocations is be ensured by the evening of September 8," Konashenkov stated. He added that the terrorists are to receive a "special" signal from some "foreign friends of Syrian revolution" to launch the operation.The statement comes after earlier warnings from Moscow's that militants are preparing to stage a chemical attack in the Syrian province to give the Western coalition a pretext to strike Syria.The US and its allies have repeatedly stressed its readiness to strike Syria if any attack takes place, ignoring all Russia's warnings. Washington's envoy to the UN Nikki Haley recently said that she already knows the perpetrators in case a chemical incident takes place in Syria.